11 Arrested Over Robbery At Nima Police Command

The Nima Divisional Command has arrested 11 suspects in connection to the break-in incident which occurred on one of its offices early on Thursday morning.

The suspects are being screened thoroughly as part of investigations to identify their individual involvement or otherwise in the incident.

A 32-inch flat-screen television and a computer monitor were stolen from the Orderly Room of the Nima Divisional Police Command.

The burglar allegedly entered through the window using the area where an air conditioner was located.

An adjoining police apartment was allegedly also a target of the thieves, but nothing was stolen.

The Divisional Commander, ACP Abraham Acquaye had earlier told Citi News that they were investigating the issue.

There was no police officer on guard duty at the time but ACP Acquaye refuted suggestions that there was lax security at the police station.

“I wouldn't say there was laxity. It is an unfortunate incident. When I came, I was told the night duty officer had closed and left,” he added.

The Orderly Room also does not have any CCTV cameras, unlike the charge office.

“That has been where our interest has always been because of the inmates,” ACP Acquaye admitted.

---citinewsroom