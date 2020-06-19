Group Demand Apology From NPP's John Boadu For Allegedly Insulting Dormaa Chief

A group calling itself Dynamic Youth Movement Of Dormaa and Young Professional Group Of Dormaa (YPGD) has expressed dismay over unfavourable comments alleged by General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu on the person of Osegyefo Oseadieyo Agyemang Badu (Aduana Piesie), the paramount chief of the Dormaa traditional area.

"On behalf of the good people of Dormaa traditional area and the entire Aduana clan, we wish to express our dismay on the unprovoked attacks and "naked" insults on Osegyefo oseadieyo Agyemang Badu (Aduana piesie), the paramount chief of the Dormaa traditional area," a statement said.

The comments surface after the Inter Party Resistance Against The Compilation of New Register (IPRANR) paid a courtesy call on the chief.

According to the group, the NPP has consistently rained gross disrespect and unwarranted attacks on the Dormaa Chief each time he shares his opinion on national issues.

The group described it as a well-hatched plan from the top hierarchy to denigrate the chief for speaking his unbiased mind.

"The Dynamic Youth Movement Of Dormaa (DYMOD) and Young Professional Group Of Dormaa (YPGD), having carefully noticed the gross disrespect and unwarranted attacks heaped on the person of the Dormaa Hene anytime he shares his opinion on national issues by some elements of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as though it is a well-hatched plan from the "top" can no longer be entertained."

Read Below Full Statement below:

For Immediate Release.

19th June ,2020.

RE: JOHN BOADU, NPP MUST APOLOGISE TO THE PEOPLE OF DORMAA AND THE ADUANA CLAN

The Dynamic Youth Movement Of Dormaa and Young Professional Group Of Dormaa (YPGD) on behalf of the good people of Dormaa traditional area and the entire Aduana clan wish to express our dismay on the unprovoked attacks and "naked" insults on Osegyefo oseadieyo Agyemang Badu (Aduana piesie), the paramount chief of the Dormaa traditional area.

John Boadu, the General Secretary of the ruling party is expected to be meticulous and well informed on issues of national interest before adventuring to pass pedestrian opinion which does not befit his position as the Chief Executive of the party in government.

As typical of the ruling government, arrogance and sheer display of power, Mr. Boadu, and his executives and government officials without cross checking the wise counsel of Osegyefo oseadieyo Dr. Agyemang Badu during a courtesy call on him by the Inter Party Resistance Against The Compilation Of New Register (IPRANR), jumped into the media landscape and started casting aspersions against the much respected king of the Aduana clan.

The Dynamic Youth Movement Of Dormaa (DYMOD) and Young Professional Group Of Dormaa (YPGD), having carefully noticed the gross disrespect and unwarranted attacks heaped on the person of the Dormaa hene anytime he shares his opinion on national issues by some elements of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as though it is a well hatched plan from the "top" can no longer be entertained.

Such clear display of impudence by John Boadu and his cohorts will be faced the next time with fierce opposition with equal measure of disrespect.

It is worth noting that, because of John Boadu's reckless comment, another member from the NPP, one Abronye, whose mouth is filled poisonous words had the audacity to speak his low mind and empty-like analysis on the wise counsel of the revered Paramount Chief.

We, are told that Abronye, is an LL. B holder struggling to find his path on the way forward for his legal education.

For the avoidance of doubt, Nana, has been a member of the bar and bench for over two decades, it is surprising therefore, that such people of low I.Q, just because of party politics could talk back at high level, respected and a learned High court Judge, who's rise to such an influential place in society was not due to annexing some cheap political power in clandestine manner.

For the records Dormaahene at no point in expressing his views on the electoral commission's attempt to compile a new register said he will ban the EC from exercising it's constitutional mandate on his land.

Dormaahene did not make a vague opinion about the register but rather professed his traditional, constitutional and wise counsel on why he thinks compiling a new voters register at this period will not help promote the hard earned peace and stability as a country as required for concensus building.

Upon careful analysis of the reckless statement by John Bouadu directed on the person of the Dormaahene, we, the Dynamic Youth Movement Of Dormaa demand;

1. A public apology to Osegyefo oseadieyo Agyemang Badu the paramount chief of Dormaa traditional area and the entire Aduana clan.

2.A statement from the leadership of the Npp against the attacks on Dormaahene by the rank and file of their party.

3.A personal appearance of Mr. John Bouadu to the Dormaa palace to perform the necessary rites to pacify the Dormaa stool and fortify the name of the Dormaahene.

We wish to send a word of caution to Mr John Boadu not to come with Kwame Baffo, to Dormaa palace since his safety cannot be guaranteed .

The aforementioned groups, having served this notice will be left with no option than to invoke the necessary remedial measures towards this unfortunate incident upon the refusal of the New Patriotic Party and Mr.John Boadu to comply with these requests.

Signed

Nana Sarfo.

(Executive Secretary DYMOF)

0200594802.

0553005468.

Awuah Joshua

(President)

Austin Ansu Gyeabour.

(Executive Secretary YPGD)

0244947259.

Mr. Frank Amoah

(President YPGD)

0247575561