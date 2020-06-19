Supreme Court Cites Unethical Conduct Against Republic Bank Board Chair

The Supreme Court presided over by the Chief Justice has made a finding that the conduct of Lawyer Charles William Zwennes, the Board Chairman of Republic Bank in a case involving Merlin-Games Ghana Limited grossly unethical.

The Supreme Court after making this finding further placed an injunction on Charles William Zwennes from representing any of the parties or stakeholders involved in the suit pending before it.

Mr. Zwennes is representing one of the parties in the case against Merlin Games Ghana Limited, which is a company he currently carries himself as its own lawyer which is currently before an Accra High court of Ghana.

The ruling of the Supreme Court as read by the Chief Justice states as follows “Mr. Zwennes attention was drawn to the ruling of the High court presided over by Koomson J dated the 10th March, 2020 and whether his representation in this application is proper. Mr. Zwennes is of the view that his representation before us in this application is regular and does not mean counter to the ethics of this honorable profession. we have studied the ruling dated the 1-0th march 2020 and we are convinced that Mr. Zwennes presence in this application is grossly unethical and we hereby injunct him and his law firm from representing any of the parties in these proceedings.”

This case happens to be one of the rare cases where the court has made a finding of gross unethical conduct against a lawyer.

