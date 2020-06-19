Covid-19 Deaths Will Expose Praise-Singing Akufo-Addo Who Won't Let COVID-19 Go Away – Mahama

“Lining up Council of State members, chiefs and student groups at the seat of government to congratulate the president’s handling of the pandemic will not let the virus go away”, adding: “The infections and deaths will ultimately expose you,” Former President John Mahama tells President Akufo-Addo.

In a Facebook chat with Ghanaians, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), also described President Nana Akufo-Addo’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as “chaotic.”

Mr Mahama’s comments come on the back of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

As of Thursday, 18 June 2020, Ghana had recorded 12, 929 COVID-19 cases, 4,468 recoveries with 66 deaths.

In the Ashanti Region, one doctor has died while 96 other health staff have tested positive.

Reacting to this in a digital conversation with Ghanaians on Facebook on Thursday, 18 June 2020, Mr Mahama accused the government of ignoring the advice of well-meaning Ghanaians for its own political interest.

He said: “Today, disturbing reports are being received of health workers getting exposed, testing positive and forced to go into self-isolation and quarantine or treatment. This is happening at a time isolation and treatment centres are reported to be full and both health workers and other positive cases are being compelled to self-isolate at home. This is a sad reflection of the Akufo-Addo administration’s chaotic handling of the COVID situation”.

“Lack of adequate protective gear several months after our COVID emergency was declared is a sad testament to the inefficiency that has characterised the handling of this pandemic from the very beginning.”

The NDC flag bearer added: “A refusal to be guided by science and a parochial desire for political interest has led the government to ignore advice from well-meaning Ghanaians including the Ghana Medical Association, as any perceived disagreement with the government in its decision-making or public statement or information, has been met with savage attacks by the government and ruling party officials…”

---classfmonline