Supreme Court Merges Two Cases On New Register

The Supreme Court has consolidated two cases before it regarding the voters’ registration exercise.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in court challenging the exclusion of the existing voter ID card as identity proof for the purposes of the registration.

The Party had been seeking another relief, which is challenging the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to compile a new register, but it was forced to abandon that relief following a ruling by the court.

But a Ghanaian citizen, Mark Takyi-Banson, subsequent to the party’s abandonment of the relief filed a fresh case, asking the Apex Court to make a pronouncement on the matter.

He argued that the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new roll of voters violates the 1992 Constitution.

Additionally, Mr. Takyi-Banson wants the Court to rule against the EC for excluding birth certificates as proof of identity for voter registration.

The Court has thus ordered lawyers for Mr. Takyi-Banson to file their statement of case before noon on Monday 22 June 2020.

The Attorney General’s Department, as well as lawyers for the NDC, are also to file their responses by Tuesday, June 23 2020.

The Supreme Court slated Wednesday, June 24, 2020, for hearing.

Meanwhile, the Supreme has adjourned until further notice Judgment on the NDC’s legal challenge to the exclusion of the existing voter ID Card as identity proof for the upcoming voter registration exercise.

The Court was scheduled to give Judgment on Tuesday, 23rd June 2020 following the submission of legal arguments by all parties involved.

But the Court reconsidered the schedule after consolidating the NDC’s case with a fresh writ on Friday.

