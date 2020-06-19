ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Tithe Collection Is To Be Declared As Illegal...
19.06.2020 Health

Covid-19: Nigerian Governor In Critical Condition

2 HOURS AGO

A former Nigerian Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, is battling coronavirus.

Earlier reports had indicated that he had died.

But his media aide, Bolaji Tunji, has dismissed the claims, saying they are untrue.

In a post on his social media handles, he urged Nigerians to pray for the recovery of the APC chieftain who is battling with COVID-19.

The former Governor is the Acting Chairman of President Buhari's APC party a position he has not assumed since it was conferred on him few days ago after the substantive chairman was thrown away.

Mr Ajimobi is 70years.

—Daily Guide

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
