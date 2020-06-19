Kumasi: Taxi Driver Killed By Falling Tree

Listen to article

A taxi driver has met his untimely death after been trapped in his car by a falling tree during raining at Mbrom, in the Kumasi metropolis on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

The incident happened on the Kejetia-Suame Roundabout highway, near the Asanteman Senior High School, around 4:30 in the evening.

The driver, yet to be identified, was taking cover in his cab boot during the rain.

According to Otec News’ reporter, Kwame Agyenim Boateng, the tree was huge that eyewitnesses could not do anything to help the situation.

The driver could be seen in the cab, with blood flowing, according to the reporter.

“Some mechanics brought a chain saw machine to cut the falling big trees in an attempt to save the driver, but the lack of fuel hindered them,” he added.

Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were yet to come to the scene at the time of filing the report.

---OtecfmGhana.com || Francis Appiah