Drug Addict Cries For Help, Threatens To Kill Herself If...

A popular drug addict, Esuku Gbegah who is known for directing traffic at the Tema casino area, in an interview with Dj Nyaami on SVTV Africa, has threatened to poison herself over her inability to stop using drugs.

According to her, she has been an addict for so many years; however, her many efforts to stop have always been futile hence, she has no option now than to poison herself.

“If my persistent efforts to stop these drugs still yield no results, I will kill myself”. She said.

Again, “feeling sister, as she is popularly known, said, her disregard for many advice from her parents as well as colleagues is the reason she is suffering today, adding that, she believes God will make a way one day.

She ended, by advising the youth especially young girls of today, to be more submissive to their parents, listen to advice, and also stop unnecessary friendship.