Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam Project: Chiefs Praise Government, VRA

The Volta River Authority (VRA) is currently undertaking an aggressive Stakeholder and Community Sensitization in the Upper East and North East Regions as part of the construction of the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Hydro and Irrigation Dam (PMD) with Solar facility.

After an extensive Pre-implementation Phase engagement with key Stakeholders at the National, Regional, and District levels by the Volta River Authority, the construction phase of the PMDP finally began in the first week of June 2020.

The Delegation was led by Mr. David Prah, A Senior Government and Public Relations Officer for The Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam Project

The Community Engagement process forms part of VRA's strategy to make the beneficiary Communities participate in the implementation of the project in order for them to realise the needed benefits and to seek their support throughout the construction phase and beyond.

The Community Sensitization drive saw the VRA/PMDP Stakeholder Engagement Team made up of Community Development Experts, Civil Engineers, Surveyors, Resettlement Specialists, Electrical Engineers, etc. interacted with the Traditional Rulers and the Community Members in the Projects Affected Districts such as Talensi, Nabdam, Garu, Banku West, Mamprusi West, Mamprusi East, Bunkprugu Nakpanduri, etc.

The Stakeholder Engagement Team had "Pre-Site Entry" Community Sensitization for the Affected Districts in both North East and Upper East Regions with the meeting of the Chiefs and People of Timonde, Nabouk, Kaadi, Nakpanduri, Zongoyili, among other affected communities in the Upper and North East Regions.

The Community Sensitization also afforded the VRA Team the opportunity to inform the communities about the presence of the Contractors on-site, to begin with, the construction of the PMDP.

The Community Members expressed their delight about the Projects and described the VRA's engagement process as phenomenal and insightful.

All the Traditional Leaders and the entire people of the community visited were full of praise for the government for the project. They commended VRA and its Stakeholders for coming up to their community level to engage and sensitize them.

"We are particularly excited for the experience and grateful to the Volta River Authority for the wonderful engagement, you have our full support," said the Traditional Ruler of the Kaadi Traditional Area in the Binduri District Naaba Asugru Azimbe.

"Thank you VRA for making time to brief us on the details of this Game-Changing Project, said Naaba Segri Bewong, the Paramount Chief of the Sakote Traditional Area.

We are happy you have come to our Communities to engage us through for this project, you have our blessings because my people will get a job" as stated by the Traditional Ruler of Nakpanduri Naaba Golbila II

This project will serve Ghanaians especially those in the Northern part of the country by stabilizing our power supply, assisting in Agriculture, and eventually curb floods as well.

The contract for the Project has been awarded to the Power Construction Corporation Of China (POWERCHINA) and is funded by the Government Of Ghana with the Volta River Authority(VRA) as the implementing and Supervision Agency and the construction of the dam as estimated will take three and half years to be completed.