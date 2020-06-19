GFA Calls On Chief Justice To Congratulate Him

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday paid a courtesy call on the Chief Justice His Lordship Anin Yeboah.

The delegation led by GFA President Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku; the General Secretary Mr. Prosper Harrison; Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante and Executive Council members Samuel Anim Addo and Nana Oduro Safo.

The President of the GFA said the purpose of the visit to officially congratulate the Chief Justice on his appointment as Head of the Judiciary.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice for his role preceding the last GFA elections which was culminated in Justice Anin Yeboah(then FIFA Disciplinary Committee Chairman) swearing-in of the newly elected President and Executive Council.

In his remarks, the GFA President appealed to His Lordship Chief Justice Anin Yeboah (CJ) to continue sharing his rich experience in football with the new GFA leadership despite his busy schedule.

He reiterated that having risen from the Regional football level to chair the GFA's Disciplinary Committee and his election to chair FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, the GFA would continue to tap into the rich experience and expertise of His Lordship the Chief Justice.

“We humbly appeal to you to avail yourself to the football family so that we can tap into your rich experience though we know you currently have a very busy schedule”, he intimated.

The Chief Justice thanked the delegation for the visit and expressed his excitement at the GFA's decision to visit him considering the various positions he occupied in football previously.

His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah(CJ) recounted his days on the GFA's Disciplinary Committee and how football has played a role in propelling him to his current position.

He also acknowledged the excitement the domestic leagues generated until it was halted by COVID-19 and expressed hope that there would be equal excitement when the domestic football finally resume.

He mentioned that Ghana Football has suffered a lot of negativity in the recent past and charged the new administration to ensure that the game is devoid of all improprieties.

The Chief Justice also enumerated the positives that football brings to the general public and the platform the domestic league provides in unearthing talents for the various national teams.

He, therefore, reiterated that the domestic leagues must be supported and promoted to generate excitement in the country.

The meeting ended with the Chief Justice offering some counsel on football governance and other matters.

---GNA