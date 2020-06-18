NHIS Begins Services In Dormaa East

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East has offered a rented apartment from his MP Common FUND to temporarily serve as the District NHIS Office as the District await the completion of a permanent edifice for the NHIS by the close of the year 2020.

Following this development, Hon. Williams Kwesi Sabi has formally opened the place for work and service provision to begin.

At the opening ceremony, the member of parliament who is also the deputy minister of monitoring and evaluation, who expressed his willingness to see the district attain a developed status thanked the Regional National Health Authority for stocking the facility with all the necessary logistics and staff for its commencement.

He seized the opportunity to plead with his party faithful to vote for him in the upcoming NPP Parliamentary Primaries on Saturday.

The District Chief Executive Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman thanked the Member of Parliament for his efforts and called on people of the district to see the development of the district as their own and be devoted to supporting every effort which would translate to developing the district in the future.

Two women who had had the opportunity of registering and renewing their long-expired NHIS Cards appreciated the efforts of the MP. They were happy about the stress-free procedure for using the services of the new facility.