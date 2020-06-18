MP For Dormaa East Cuts Sod For The Construction Of A District Fire Station

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East Constituency, Hon Williams Kwesi Sabi on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, cut sod to begin the construction of a District Fire Service Office Complex at Wamfie, the District Capital.

The facility which would house fire service field personnel and their firefighting equipment is part of the one million dollars per constituency projects. It would afford the constituency members the means to a quick response to fire outbreaks and other preventable disasters.

The project, to be completed in six months, would contain three (3) offices, staff changing room, kitchen, storerooms, two toilet facilities, and a large compound for a car park and other stuff.

At a short groundbreaking ceremony, the Member of Parliament who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation expressed regret to most of the fire outbreaks and disasters which could have been prevented but for lack of a district fire station, went out of hand.

He said counting on fire services outside the district has always cost them because either the fire tender comes in rather too late or is shot of water and fuel.

He explained that with the coming of a fire station to the district, rescuing and protecting lives in events of any mishaps would be prompt and rewarding than before.

Hon Sabi revealed his intensions of seeing his constituency rise in developments and the willingness of doing all the good lobbing to get the district to that status of developments, hence the need to be retained as the parliamentary candidate for his party.

He, therefore, called on party delegates to give him the nod at the parliament primaries come this Saturday.

The Dormaa Municipal Divisional Fire Officer III, Mawuli Deh, who expressed elation at the project said, it would reduce the burden and stress on the facility at Dormaa Municipal which caters for all the three Districts, (Central, East, and West).

He admitted that his outfit could not help much in most of the emergencies of the Dormaa East District due to distance and protocols to meet in calling through to their office. He advised that though the district is getting a fire station, precautions are necessary for the use of electricity, gas and any other thing which can cause fire outbreaks and other disasters,

The District Chief Executive Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman was very grateful to the Member of Parliament for the initiative. He signed a relief knowing that the dream of getting a fire station finally is becoming a reality. He noted that relying on fire tenders from outside the district has always cost the Assembly dearly in times of emergencies, and believe their own fire station would clampdown the cost and ensure responsive protection and the prevention of loss of lives and properties.

The Gyasihene of Mansen Traditional Area, Nana Deamono Asamosh Kumi Akyeaw Kokoti commended the MP for his numerous support to the constituency.

He added that it would be a great loss to the constituency to lose Hon. Williams Kwesi Sabi as the MP and appealed to the NPP delegate who would be voting over the weekends to retain him the incumbent as a future aspirant for the December general elections.