Ghc686M Paid To Service Providers Nationwide – NHIA

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) says it has made an additional payment to settle debts owed its service providers across the country.

In a statement, the Authority said it has disbursed in excess of GHS87 million following earlier payments of GHC598, 940, 611.70.

“The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has in a matter of days made additional payments in excess of GHS87 million to its service providers across the country. In a recent publication issued by the Authority, the Scheme's managers had paid GHC598, 940, 611.70 to NHIS Service Providers as Claims payments made so far in 2020, however, the additional payments now brings the total Claims paid to GHS686,021, 529.04 as at 18 June 2020 which includes withholding taxes paid on behalf of the providers.”

According to the NHIA, “these rapid payments are a manifestation of the pledge made by its Chief Executive, Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby in a recent media interview where she stated that 'going forward we will be publishing claims payments made on behalf of service providers to re-assure all stakeholders of the transparency of our payments'.”

The Authority indicated that, of the total amount paid, GHS685,192, 368.63 represents actual Claims which were paid.

According the Authority, a total of GHS360,633,694.60 representing 52.6% of the payments when to public health facilities while the private service providers was given GHC199,330,418.26 pegged at 29.1%.

“Mission health facilities (CHAG) have also received GHC112,133,897.40 representing 16.4% whilst Quasi-Government service providers have been paid GHC13, 094,358.36 representing 1.9% of the total payments made to date. Forty-Six percent (46%) of the sum paid is made up of payment for medicines prescribed by the service providers and is estimated to be approximately GHC320,000,000.”

Arrears owed pharmaceutical firms

The NHIA in the press statement reiterated calls for health facilities to settle debts owed pharmaceutical companies to avoid any disruption in the supply of drugs by the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Ghana.

It will be recalled that a recent statement jointly issued by the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Ghana and the Chamber of Pharmacy accused health care facilities funded by the NHIA of failing to pay for pharmaceutical products supplied to them for more than 12 months.

“This development is worrying and of great concern to the Authority as it has the potential to adversely affect the medicine supply chain and negatively impact on the quality of care that the NHIA aspires to obtain for the Ghanaian public. Management strongly urges healthcare facilities funded by the NHIA to promptly settle their debts to the pharmaceutical companies to avoid any disruptions in the medicine supply chain,” the statement urged.

---citinewsroom