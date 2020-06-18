Check Profile Of Nana Fredua-Agyeman Ofori-Atta

Nana Fredua-Agyeman Ofori-Atta, a Communication Consultant, is aspiring to serve the Okaikwei South Constituency as its New Patriotic Party's Member of Parliament.

He had his basic education at the University Primary, Legon and higher level education at the Achimota Secondary School.

The aspirant, who is currently the Chairman – Board of Directors of the National Theatre of Ghana, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Rhetoric and Communication, University of Albany, New York, USA 1991 and LLB in Law, University of London, 2016.

Nana Fredua, who is also a Business Executive/Publisher, has played various roles in the New Patriotic Party including serving as a National Council member representing the Eastern Region between 2014-2018.

Being a member of the National Communication (Publicity) Committee since1993 till date, he has represented the party on various media houses and supported planning and execution of communication plans.

The aspiring MP was the second Vice Chairman of the NPP of the Eastern Region (Elected January 25th 2014), a Zonal Leader - Sikaman Zone (Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Upper West Akyem, Lower West Akyem, Akwatia, Kade, Ayensuano).

He was the Regional Chairman for the 2016 Elections Campaign Communications Committee, coordinated the design of the first official communication strategy and related documents for 2016 campaign.

Nana Fredua organized and led the first ever campaign communication workshop briefings in the region for Constituency Communication Officers, Parliamentary Candidates, Constituency Chairmen and Regional Executives with presentations from Mr. OB Amoah, (MP-Aburi, Chairman-National Elections Committee), John Attafuah, (Party Researcher) and John Buadu, (Acting GS).

He was the Constituency Treasurer and Finance Officer of Abuakwa South between 2006-08, a Constituency Council of Patrons Member 2006-2010 (Okaikwei South)

