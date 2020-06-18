VIDEO: The Nation Is Very Sick — Hot FM Presenter Angry Over Death Of Pregnant Woman

Listen to article

The host of "Maakye" morning show on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Boamah Darko has called for the interdiction of nurses at the Nsawam Hospital who have been alleged to have left a pregnant woman to die for fear of contracting Coronavirus.

According to reports, the nurses explicitly showed negligence and did not care if the pregnant woman dies.

Reacting to the sad issue on his show on Thursday, Isaac Boamah Darko, who is enraged and cannot seem to suppress his anger at the behaviour of the Nsawam nurses for their negligence went haywire.

"The nation is sick if those nurses are still at post," he stated.

According to him, the nurses should be relieved of their duties and interdicted immediately. He intimated that the action of those nurses is “negligent and could cause more deaths”.

He emphasized without mincing words that nurses of this country have had a very bad image for similar attitudes over the years and it is about time they were put in check

Boamah Darko who could not control his anger urges government to act accordingly and deal with the unprofessionalism and nonperformance of such nurses in the country.

Kindly watch Boamah Darko's submission below!

Source:HotfmGhana.com