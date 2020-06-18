Farmer Jailed 9months For Jail Break

The Assin Fosu District Court has sentenced a 20-year old farmer to nine-months imprisonment for escaping from lawful custody at Nyankomasi Police cells in the Assin Central Municipality of the Central Region.

The convict, Christopher Dadzie alias "Skiddo" pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge of escaping from lawful custody.

When the Court asked him to give his explanation he quipped; "My Lord, I was feeling severe chest pains and was also very hungry that's why I escaped".

However, the Court presided over by Mr Abdul Majeed, rejected the explanation and sentenced him.

Prosecuting, Inspector Gilbert Anyongo said on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at about 0550 hours, Constable Rosemond Abena Amankwa was on duty at the Station.

According to the Prosecutor, at about 0540 hours, two male remand prisoners; the convict and one Emmanuel Klutse, 19 years, folded a blanket which they were using in the cell into an empty sachet water bag and deceived the police woman that their refuse container was full.

They then called on her to open the cell gate for them to bring out the supposed refuse and Constable Amankwa opened the padlock to the burglar proof gate fitted at the entrance of the cell for them.

But, immediately she opened it, the two forcibly opened the gate and hit the police woman with it and she fell down and they run into a nearby bush.

The police woman immediately raised the alarm which attracted scores of people who chased the escapees into the bush but to no avail.

Fortunately, the police picked intelligence days later of Dadzie's hideout at Assin Gangan leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, the police had intensified search to arrest Dadzie's accomplice.

