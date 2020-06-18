Covid-19: Universities' Safety Measures Commendable — Govt

Government has commended universities for steps put in place so far to prevent the spread of coronavirus on campuses.

Information Minister, Kojo Nkrumah, told the media at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, June 18, that the measures put in place so far are commendable.

Universities resumed on Monday, June 15, 2020. They had been closed down due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Ghana.

He says district, municipal, and metropolitan assemblies are also taking steps to enforce the wearing of face masks.

He reiterated that the wearing of face mask has become mandatory, urging Ghanaians to comply with the order to ensure their protection.

Ghana currently has 12,929 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 66 deaths.

---Daily Guide