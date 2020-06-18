ModernGhanalogo

18.06.2020 Headlines

Covid‐19: Ghana’s Cases Hit 12,929

Ghana's confirmed cases of covid‐19 have increased to 12,929.

Dr Badu Sarkodie of the Ghana Health Service has said.

Addressing journalists at the information ministry on Thursday, June 18, he said total recoveries are now 4,468, total deaths at 66.

He said active cases were 8,395, with 14 severe cases, 4 critical cases.

