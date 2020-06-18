U/ER: Proper Wearing Nose Mask Protocol Helpful In Reducing The Infection Rate Of COVID 19—GHS Director

Listen to article

The Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Winfred Ofosu has stressed that the proper wearing of nose masks together with applying the other safety protocol is helpful in reducing the infection rate of COVID 19.

He indicated that research conducted in New York proved that proper wearing of nose mask lowered the rate of infection among health workers, even though they are in constant contact with COVID19 patients.

Speaking on GBC URA Radio’s morning show, Dr. Ofosu attributed the incidence of health staff contracting the virus to the non-compliance to the procedure in doffing Personal Protective Equipment and not wearing the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment for the level of risk of infection.

He encouraged the observance of safety protocols including hand hygiene when donning or doffing Personal Protective Equipment, adding that wearing Personal Protective Equipment alone does not guarantee protection from infection.

He disclosed that six districts in the Upper East Region have so recorded confirmed cases of the Virus, Dr. Ofosu disclosed that health authorities will work to ensure that the card-issuing process during the National Identification Authorities mop up mass registration exercise is conducted in line with strict protocols especially correct wearing of a nose mask and physical distancing.

He added that Health officials have been assigned to monitor schools and isolate and manage suspected cases of the Virus following the reopening of schools for final year students.

Dr. Winfred Ofosu called for calm in spite of the surge in confirmed cases of COVID 19 in the Region saying infected persons at the Police Training school at Pwalugu in the Talensi district are in isolation while health authorities are working to move infected persons in Bolgatanga and Bawku to the treatment centre prevent the spread of the virus.

The Regional Director added that health authorities are also conducting surveillance and contact tracing for new confirmed cases to check the spread of the virus. He called for strict adherence to safety protocols and avoidance stigmatization.