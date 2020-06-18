Fake National Security Operative Busted

Listen to article

The Police CID is investigating a 37-year old man for parading himself as a National Security Operative.

Mohammed Amidu Bonkonu is said to have collected various sums of monies from unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of securing political positions and contracts for them.

Head of Public Affairs Unit of the CID Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng made these known in a press release issued in Accra.

She said the suspect is alleged to have collected various sums of money including €5,000, $934,000 and six hundred and GHC605,000 under different circumstances.

The statement said the suspect is currently in Police custody assisting in investigations.

It further said “The CID administration would like to caution the public to be wary of such fraudsters and as well advises any victim of the suspect stated therein to report to the Financial Fraud Unit at the CID headquarters”.

---Daily Guide