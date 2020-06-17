Teacher Convicted For Defiling 12‐Year‐Old Boy

A pupil teacher has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court for having anal intercourse with a 12-year-old pupil.

The convict, Kwabena Anim Seth, 30 is said to have convinced the victim and sexually assaulted him on three different occasions at New Achimota in Accra.

He lured his victim into the act by promising to help him complete his online school assignment and ended up sexually assaulting him in his mother's living room.

The victim's mother, according to court document presented by ASP Agnes Boafo noticed that the victim was having a chat with the convict on WhatsApp on a phone she bought for him for purposes of online studies due to the COVID-19 which led to the suspension of school.

The victim's mother according the documents saw a pornographic cartoon on the phone and upon interrogation the victim told her it was from the teacher.

The victim then informed the mother about the convict sexually assaulting him on three separate occasion.

The mother then decided to set a trap for Kwabena Anim Victor in order to get him arrested.

The mother according to court documents made the victim to chat the convict who agreed to come to the house and he subsequently did.

Just as he entered the room, he is said to have removed his shirt while he was in his boxer shots and was about to remove the victim's shirt.

Unknown to him, there were people hiding in the kitchen who then came out and apprehended him.

The victim's mother then called the police who came around to arrest him.

Kwabena Anim Seth upon integration is said to have confessed and told the police that he had carnal knowledge with the victim on two occasions and not three as the victim claims.

The caused was hauled before the court charged with defilement of a child under the age of 16 years to which he pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Christina Cann convicted him on his own plea and deferred his sentencing to tomorrow.

He was remanded into police custody.

—Daily Guide