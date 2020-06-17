Labour Commission Temporarily Closes Offices LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO The offices of the National Labour Commission (NLC) are temporarily closed for some urgent exercise. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused, but at the same time call for your co-operation.” This was in a statement signed by Dr Bernice A. Welbeck, Director of Administration and Human Resources, for the Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra. —GNA
Labour Commission Temporarily Closes Offices
The offices of the National Labour Commission (NLC) are temporarily closed for some urgent exercise.
“We apologize for any inconvenience caused, but at the same time call for your co-operation.”
This was in a statement signed by Dr Bernice A. Welbeck, Director of Administration and Human Resources, for the Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.
—GNA