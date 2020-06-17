Strengthen Local Production Base To Keep Economy Afloat — Policy Analyst

Mr Maudo Jallow, Policy Analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has said "if we are to make any progress in the post COVID-19 time there is the need for the African continent to strengthen its local production base.

He said that would create employment and contribute to the continent's economy.

Mr Jallow speaking at the Ghana Young Entrepreneurs Roundtable (GYER) on the Sustainable Development Goals' (SDGs) Virtual Conference on Zoom said the COVID-19 pandemic had refocused attention to local production, which was laudable.

The Virtual Conference was on the theme: "Post-COVID 19 and SDG Targets: Re-sharpening strategies to Match the Goals."

The conference brought together representatives in government, private sector, development and advocacy setting to discuss how achievement of SDGs can still be realised.

He said with the pandemic, there was the need to think about opportunities based on sectors including; Fintech, Digital Education and Digital Health.

The Policy Analyst said even as entrepreneurs look at the SDGs and aspire to them, they should not forget that “this is the time to restructure our economies to reduce the inequalities and create jobs.

"We have seen high growth figures in economies yet citizens do not realize these growths".

He said it was an opportunity to work together as entrepreneurs to collaborate on things, while restructuring for a brighter future.

He said collaboration would continually enable entrepreneurs to find solutions better to most of their challenges and problems they encounter in their line of work.

Madam Alima Bawah, Co-founder Cowtribe Inc said, "If we approach the SDGs as we are approaching COVID-19, we will attain higher heights."

She said the SDGs were a pandemic on its own as even hunger kills more.

Madam Bawah called on the Ministry of Business Development to develop a strong startup ecosystem to support young entrepreneurs in the country.

She urged Governments to consciously invest and expand access telecommunications infrastructure to rural communities.

She said the country needed to commercialise agriculture and open at various parts of the country with more infrastructure at farm gates, especially at the Northern Ghana.

She urged NGOs to provide skills training and capacity of people than rather giving them free things to support them.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, Regional Chair, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), (Eastern/Volta Region) said the Association was available to assist any startup to formalise their business.

"We cannot do any meaningful business without formalising our businesses," he said.

He urged them to take advantage of Government's stimulus package to support their businesses and advised them to utilise the resources well.

—GNA