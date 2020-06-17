Covid‐19: Two Patients Die In Tamale

Two persons have succumbed to the Coronavirus in Northern region.

This brings to three the number of death recorded in the Northern region from the infection.

The victims include a 24 year old lady, referred from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region to the Tamale Teaching Hospital , a 3-month old baby who was referred from the Savelugu hospital and the 80-year-old woman who died at the Tamale Central hospital.

The Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. John B. Eleeza, who confirmed this to DGN Online, appealed to residents to follow the health protocols announced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The Northern Region has confirmed 15 more Covid-19 cases bringing its total cases to 52.

— Daily Guide