Pay Arrears Owed Pharmaceutical firms – NHIA Turns Fire To Health Facilities

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is asking health facilities to settle debts owed pharmaceutical companies to avoid any disruption in the supply of drugs by the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Ghana.

This follows a threat by the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Ghana to stop supplying drugs to health facilities that have failed to pay them for five years now, resulting in a debt accumulation of about GHS 300 million.

The Executive Secretary of the Association, Lucia Addae, had said attempts to get the Association to pay them had been met with excuses about lack of funds from the Health facilities.

“Usually when we ask, what they tell us is that they have not received their reimbursement from the government and because there is no transparency, you go and do not get the money and there is still an emotional appeal to supply medication. We have been doing credit business and it is not helping us.”

The NHIA, in a statement, however, clarified that it had disbursed in excess of GHS 92 million a couple of months ago to NHIS service providers.

“The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) prior to the announcement in Parliament by Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta a couple of months ago had disbursed in excess of GHS 92 Million Cedis following which additional funding of GHS300, 000, 000 was received from the government soon after that speech.

“Additional funds have since been received from the government which now totals GHS 598,940,611.70 paid to the NHIS service providers as claims payment and includes withholding taxes due to them.”

The NHIA said it is “committed to further reduce any outstanding claims to ensure that the scheme’s members continue to receive quality healthcare.”

