Minority Want Independent Probe Into Missing 100 Grams Of Cocaine

The Minority in Parliament is demanding the setting up of a commission of inquiry to probe what it is now an Aflao cocaine saga.

Cocaine weighing about 100.1 grams with a street value of about $3,000 went missing at the Aflao border.

Addressing the media in Parliament, a Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of the House, James Agalga, said: “it is the expectation of the minority that the current government will follow precedent by allowing an independent body to thoroughly investigate the Aflao cocaine saga.”

He recalled the Georgina Wood Commission of Inquiry probing the disappearance of cocaine from the MV Benjamin vessel in 2006 and the Kojo Armah committee in 2008 which probed the substitution of cocaine with flour at the CID headquarters.

The disappearance of the cocaine at Aflao was followed by a back forth between the Narcotics Control Commission and the Ghana Revenue Authority over culpability.

Mr. Agalga said the exchanges between the two indicated a “grave danger” to national security, adding that the lack of collaboration between these state entities must be investigated.

“The Minority in Parliament is of the view that the lack of synergy amongst the country's security agencies at our borders mirrors the failure of the leadership of President Akufo-Addo as chairman of the national security council,” he stated.

