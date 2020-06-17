Covid-19: Ghana's Cases Hit 12,590

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 12,590.

This was after 397 new cases were recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This was contained in the latest GHS case management update.

The number of recoveries according to the GHS has increased to 4,410 from the previous 4,326.

This was after 84 people were discharged by the GHS after testing double negative for the infection.

The death toll has also increased to 66 after eight more people die from the infection.

The active case count is 8,114.

---