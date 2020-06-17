Respond To Case Challenging Celebration Of 31st December Revolution — Supreme Court To AG

The Supreme Court is asking the Attorney General to file a statement of case in the matter challenging the constitutionality of the NDC’s continuous commemoration of the 31st December 1981 revolution within 10 days.

Professor of Accounting at the Fisher School of Accounting, Stephen Kwaku Asare filed a case at the apex Court asking for a declaration that the annual commemorations unconstitutional since it overthrew the 1979 Constitution.

He also wants the Court to stop the NDC from ever celebrating or commemorating the event, and Government from renting out public spaces to the NDC for such celebrations.

The Supreme Court in a landmark decision had stopped the NDC from celebrating the day under State sponsorship.

The Court had reasoned along arguments made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Plaintiff in that matter, that commemorating the 31st December 1981 coup with public funds was unjustified and unconstitutional since remembrance weakened the collective resolve of the people to defend the Constitution as enjoined the Constitution itself. The annual commemorative event has thus since continued without State support.

Professor Asare, however, argues in the present case that NDC should not be allowed to mark the event at all since it is unconstitutional and unjustifiable.

The case is being heard by Justices Jones Dotse (Presiding), Yaw Appau; Samuel Marfo Sau, Agnes Dodze, Nene Amegatse, Professor Ashie Kotei, and Lovelace Johnson.

