Schools In Eastern Region Undergo Mass Disinfection Ahead Of Reopening

As final year Senior and Junior High schools, as well as second-year Gold batch students, prepare to resume studies following the partial easing of the COVID-19 protocol conditions, Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, has embarked on a rigorous disinfection exercise to prepare the grounds for their arrival.

The leading sanitation and waste management company took its nationwide exercise to the Eastern Region, where all secondary and Junior High Schools were expected to be disinfected to prevent the COVID 19 pandemic that has affected all sectors of human activities.

According to Madam Emma Akyea-Boakye, Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs of Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, who addressed the media on the premises of Pope John’s Senior High School at Effiduase in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, the exercise follows an earlier disinfestation campaign in some schools some months ago.

“The disinfestation exercise was to combat bed bugs, mosquitoes, and other insects that were affecting some schools. This disinfection exercise is targeted at the influenza causing COVID 19 and bacteria,” she stated, adding that, “in all 137 Senior High and 1,997 Senior High Schools in the Eastern Region would benefit from the exercise which is expected to end next week Friday (June 26)”.

Classrooms, dining halls, dormitories, and other facilities on the various campuses were disinfected with chlorine, using modern equipment.

At the Pope John Senior High School, the Assistant Headmaster, Administration, Mr. Kwame Agyapong, flanked by two of his colleague Assistant Headmasters, welcomed the exercise, saying it would help in keeping the students safe from COVID 19 and other diseases.

He assured parents that the necessary safety protocols had been put in place for the students, teachers and other staff of the school.

“The classrooms have been spaced to take only 25 students, per the directives from the President, and we have also acquired Veronica buckets and hand sanitizers for handwashing and safety,” Mr. Agyapong assured.

He said the classrooms were enough to accommodate the 1065 categorized population made up of 626 final year SHS and 439 Gold track students.

At Oti Boateng Senior High School, Mr. Francis Tekpertey, Assistant Headmaster, Academic, disclosed that the school had arranged to accommodate 30 students in a classroom instead of 25, in view of the limitation in space.

He also gave assurances that students returning from the lockdown would be safe from any danger.

Some primary schools such as CRIP Primary School, Roses School Complex, also benefited from the exercise.

The exercise took place across the region, with the other regions also taking their turns to benefit ahead of the return of students for studies after months of school closure as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.