Observance Of Some COVID-19 Protocols Will Be Challenging--Kwarteng Benjamin Admits

The Headmaster of Boakye Tromo Senior High Technical School, Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North District of Ahafo region, Mr. Kwarteng Benjamin has disclosed that complying with all government directives in the aim to protect the students from novel COVID-19 will be of a challenge.

According to him, the school has inadequate classrooms to accommodate students should both the final year and the gold students return.

"Boakye Tromo technical senior high school is a double-track school and as at now, the school has received government emergency projects. We have been in touch with the Ministry of Education and other related stakeholders and the promised to come".

Our major challenge should school reopen returned is infrastructure. If both the form 3 and gold students should return, we don't have enough classroom to accommodate them in order to observe social distancing but we are trying our best to exceed 30 students in one classroom".

Mr. Kwarteng further said the school can not accommodate all the day students due to limited space in the dormitory, hence an arrangement has been made to accommodate all-female final year students into the dormitory.

"In our dormitory, we have problems with beds and mattresses but we will our best to protect the children by complying with government protocol.

We had a hostel which was very helpful to us but due to one or two issues it is not in our position again but we went to the traditional authority of the society to realize it for use in order to space out" he said.

Adding that, they will try as much as possible to observe all government directives in order to stop the spread of the virus.

He said this in an interview with journalists when a group of Zoomlion officers visits the school to disinfect as one of the government measures to protect the welfare of both leaders and teachers in the country.

He, lauded Zoomlion Ghana limited and government for their numerous disinfection exercise saying, yesterday been the second time Zoomlion disinfecting the school; urging the government to contact Zoomlion to disinfect schools frequently.

On her part, Mrs. Alice Oppeng Adubea, the principal of Bechem School for the Deaf and Blind appealed to the government to provide Veronica Buckets, Sick Bay, special face masks, and other related items to support the students.

“We’re special educators, therefore, the regular face masks can’t be used but the transparent. This is because our sign language involves using parts of our mouths. We’ve written to the Special Education Unit to come to our aid. Sick Bay has become our biggest challenge although we have isolation centers. A teacher always accompanies a sick student to the hospital whenever any falls sick", she said.

However, Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior high school, Bebusco Senior High School, Presbyterian Senior High School - Sunyani, Boakye Tromo Senior Technical high school, and Bechem School for the Deaf and Blind were disinfected yesterday.