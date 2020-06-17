A/R: Gov’t Working To Set Up Two Covid-19 Hospitals – Oko Boye

Listen to article

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye, has revealed that Government is taking steps to turn two Hospitals in the Ashanti Region into Covid-19 health facilities.

He says one is being considered at Bekwai.

The Deputy Minister made this known in an interview with the media on the sidelines of donation ceremony at the Ridge hospital.

The Chinese Community in Ghana donated some covid-19 relief items to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge.

According to the Minister, the Health Ministry is engaging the Ministry of Finance for financial clearance to set up the facilities.

His comments come after doctors in the Ashanti Region complained that health facilities were being overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients with frontline health workers contracting the virus.

---Daily Guide