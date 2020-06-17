KATH: Over 20 Doctors, 100 Nurses Contract COVID-19

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, has revealed that about 20 doctors have been infected with the novel Coronavirus at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

He also noted that though the number of infected nurses hasn’t been fully collated, he can project that for every doctor that is infected, five nurses will contract the virus.

This brings the presumed number of infected nurses to about 100.

The Ashanti Region has a total of 2,275 Covid-19 cases according to the latest update on the Ghana Health Service website.

Dr Badioo, however, noted that thirty-eight lives have been lost, adding that the national figure of 14 is not the fair reflection.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr, he said: “the more your health workers are contracting it, the more likely that after some time there wouldn’t be anybody with the requisite skill to take care of whoever who is coming in because they themselves are in quarantine.”

“We are compiling the list of doctors nationwide and we will make it public. But those from Komfo Anokye, and my last count, they were almost twenty. If twenty doctors are getting it, you can extrapolate the number of other health workers.

“I can’t give you the figures therein because I am not responsible for gathering their data, but it stands to reason that for each doctor who will get it, there will be about five nurses or healthcare workers who will also get it,” he explained.

