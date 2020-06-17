‘Nigel Gaisie’s Sex Partners Came To Beg’ — Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has rescinded his decision to make public a list of female personalities, including musicians and actresses who Prophet Nigel Gaisie allegedly bonked.

A week ago, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central promised viewers of The Seat Show on Net2 TV that he will come out with the list of the top personalities the prophet slept with on Monday night.

This is to prove Prophet Nigel is not a genuine man of God as part of his efforts to expose fake pastors in Ghana.

On Monday, however, he 'swerved' many expectant Ghanaians who were eager to know which ladies have allegedly slept with Prophet Nigel.

According to him, he was longer interested in putting the names out, and his reason was that some of the ladies involved had come to beg him.

He explained that he didn’t have any score to settle with them personally except for Prophet Nigel; hence he will let it slide.

“One of the ladies who is an actress said she has gotten herself a sugar daddy who is taking care of her came to plead. They know themselves, I won't mention her name. None of them attacked me, so I won't do anything to them. Those of you who are scared and went through Hon. Alex Markin, I don't have any problem with you. It is Nigel that I want Ghanaians to know is fake. But if you had gone to make a mistake to act like the ladies in Bishop Daniel Obinim’s case, by running their mouths on social media, I would've mentioned the names. This is because my reputation is on the line, I don't want people to think I am lying,” he indicated on Monday.

---Daily Guide