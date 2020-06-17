Akufo-Addo To Launch $218.7m Education Project

President Akufo-Addo will on Thursday, June 18 launch the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP).

The launching ceremony is to take place at the seat of government, Jubilee House in Accra.

The project, DGN Online gathered, is jointly funded by the World Bank, the British Department for International Development (DFID) and Global Partnerships for Education (GPE).

It is a five-year results-based financing project, with the disbursement of project funds to the Ministry of Education being contingent on the achievements of pre-determined results, a statement issued by Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, Press Secretary to the Education Minister, said.

It says GALOP aims to support the Ministry of Education's Education Strategic Plan (ESP 2018-2030), which has quality, access, equity, sustainability an relevance as its key priority areas in order to provide equitable access to quality education to all Ghanaian children.

It added that GALOP's objective is to “improve the quality of education in low performing basic education schools and strengthen education sector equity and accountability in Ghana.

The project is targeting at least 10,000 least performing basic schools (kindergarten, Primary, Junior High) across the country as well as special schools with direct interventions.

---Daily Guide