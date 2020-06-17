Covid-19: Nigeria's Cases Hit 17,148; Deaths Now 455

Nigeria has recorded some 490 new cases of coronavirus.

This pushes its total confirmed cases to 17,148.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet around 11pm on Tuesday, June 16.

It says as of June 16, deaths related to coronavirus in Nigeria had increased to 455.

The Centre added that 5,623 persons who were being treated for the virus have been discharged.

Breakdown of New Cases

Lagos-142

FCT-60

Bayelsa-54

Rivers-39

Delta-37

Oyo-30

Kaduna-26

Imo-23

Enugu-19

Kwara-17

Gombe-11

Ondo-10

Bauchi-8

Ogun-7

Borno-6

Benue-1