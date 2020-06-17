Let’s Continue To Stay Safe And Provide Food To Feed Mother Ghana Amid COVID-19---NGO

The Executive Director of Abrono Organic Farming Project (ABOFAP) headquartered at Forikrom in the Techiman North District of the Bono East region who doubles as the Twafohene in the Forikrom traditional council Nana Kwau Adams, has advised that farmers should obey the rules and regulations needed to prevent themselves from contracting the deadly COVID-19.

He indicated that farmers in Ghana are determined to make food available in their right quality and quantity to feed both humans and animals to prolong the lifespan which will lead to growth and development in the country

Meanwhile the Medical Director of the Forikrom health Centre, Mr. Louis Amoako Yeboah tasked Ghanaians and farmers in particular to wear nose masks and observe the social distance protocols and also embrace the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers as well as stay home when they have nothing meaningful to execute in town

Moreover, some of the farmers who participated in the workshop expressed their satisfaction on the training received stressing out that practical oriented programs should be adhered to in this COVID 19 epoch due to the fact that TV and Radio education programs organized to curb the menace never understood by us "farmers proclaim"