Ho Assembly Introduces Spot Fine Of GHC20 For Persons Without Face Mask

The Ho Municipal Assembly is enforcing the directive of the President to make wearing of face masks compulsory.

The assembly has instituted a spot fine of GHC20 against persons who are caught without nose masks in public.

The fine is in accordance with the current Fee Fixing Schedule of Assembly Bye Laws, a circular from the Assembly had stated.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday issued a warning that anyone found in public space without a face mask will be arrested by the Police.

He said the act constituted an offence and the Police have been instructed to enforce this directive, which was the subject of an Executive Instrument.

Speaking during his 11th address to the country on the management of coronavirus, President Akufo-Addo said the wearing of masks was mandatory.

He reminded residents of the Greater Accra, Ashanti Western and Central Regions, where the Covid-19 has recorded high figures to continue to adhere strictly to the social distancing and enhanced hygiene protocols announced.

“Our survival is in our own hands. If we are lax and inattentive, we will continue to have serious challenges with the virus. If we are mindful and self-disciplined, we have it in us to defeat this pandemic, and help return our lives to normalcy. I appeal to each and every one of you for your help in this regard,” he said.

“That is the surest way to realising our collective vision of building a new Ghanaian civilization where the rule of law is not a slogan, but a directive principle of state development; where we deliver social and economic transformation that has a meaningful impact on the lives of all our people…”

