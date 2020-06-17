Covid-19: Emmanuel Boateng, Britain’s Youngest Survivor Returns Home [Video]

Listen to article

A baby who is thought to be Britain’s youngest covid-19 survivor has finally returned home.

Emmanuel Boateng was born three months premature, before the coronavirus lockdown.

After spending the first few weeks of his life in intensive care, he was discharged.

But 10 days later, he fell ill and was rushed to Kings College Hospital where he was diagnosed with both sepsis and coronavirus.

Emmanuel spent 37 days in hospital with the virus, 21 in intensive care, where the newborn's parents were unable to visit him due to social distancing restrictions.

After a traumatic start to life, most of which he spent in hospital, Emmanuel has fully recovered and has finally been able to go home.

---citinewsroom