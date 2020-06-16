M&G Pharmaceuticals Supports Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund has received a donation of GHC51,000 from M&G Pharmaceuticals Limited to support the construction of an infectious disease isolation and treatment facility.

Management of M&G Pharmaceuticals Limited made the presentation at the Ga East District Hospital in Accra, where the facility is located.

M&G Pharmaceuticals Limited is a company that provides quality, affordable and innovative pharmaceutical and health care products to the West African Sub-region.

Bharat Gopal Vasu, a director at M&G Pharmaceuticals Limited explained that the donation is in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives to support the country in a time of need.

“This is a global pandemic. It’s something that is affecting everyone, everywhere in the world and we believe that the little that we can do in order to help out our homeland Ghana would be in the best interest for all of us,” Mr. Vasu said.

Mitesh N. Varia, another director of M&G Pharmaceuticals says his outfit found it necessary to assist the country build its first infectious disease facility that will serve the nation for generations to come.

"I don't think anyone in the world was prepared for such a pandemic,” he said. “But I think everyone is trying their best in the interest of safety, in the interest of making sure that the pandemic is controlled.”

Administrator of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, Felix Kyei-Mensah who received the donation expressed gratitude to M&G Pharmaceuticals Limited for their kind gesture and assured that their donations, like others to the fund, will be put to good use.

“We are very appreciative of your donation,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah said. “We will ensure accountability as far as the fund is concerned.”

The 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility is an initiative of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund. When completed, it will support the treatment and care of critically-ill Covid-19 patients and in the future be used to treat people who get infected by other infectious diseases such as cerebrospinal meningitis and cholera.