Minister Commends UEW Management For Proactive Measures To Receiving Final Year Students

The Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah has lauded the Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) for its proactive steps to receiving final year students back on campus, after an unusual break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From left to right; Prof. Ofori-Birikorang, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, Prof. Afful-Broni and Surv. Osei-Barima

The Minister expressed extreme satisfaction with the rigorous measures put in place by the University authority to ensuring the safety of final year students who are back on campus to complete the 2019/2020 academic year.

Prof. Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education

This came to light on Monday, 15th June, 2020 when the Minister paid a courtesy call to the University to observe its preparedness to receiving and helping the final year students successfully exit their respective programmes, cognisant of the need to put in place the necessary protocols to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic on campus.

Prof. Yankah was also delighted to seeing some level 400 students who had reported to campus adhering to the precautionary measures initiated by the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the University Management.

The Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni disclosed that a suitable place has been reserved at the University Hospital for COVID-19 related cases on campus. He added that Management was working very closely with the public and private health facilities in the Municipality.

“We have been very supportive of the Municipal Directorate of Health. Sometimes, we offer our vehicles to even send the samples and vice-versa. We have also taken part in some of the contact tracings for the Municipality; so there is a very good collaboration,” he asserted.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Andy Ofori-Birikorang indicated that most of the final year students had completed and submitted their long essays and project work to their departments. Thus, all that they need to do as they return to campus is to wrap-up with their take-home papers and subsequently submit same.

The Registrar, Surv. Paul Osei-Barima Esq., who briefed the Minister on the University’s re-opening arrangements for the final year students, stressed Management’s commitment to bringing the semester to a logical conclusion for continuing students of the University.

Surv. Paul Osei-Barima, Registrar of UEW

Present at the meeting and tour were the Finance Officer, Mr. Francis Obeng; Dean, Student Affairs, Dr. Ernest Akwasi Amponsah; Ag. Dean, Faculty of Foreign Languages Education and Communication, Dr. Christiana Hammond; Ghartey Hall Manageress, Ms. Patricia Appiah-Boateng; and Kwegyir Aggrey Hall Manageress, Ms. Theresa Awusi Jabialu.