N/R: Scholarship Secretariat Interviews 12,000 Applicants

The Scholarship Secretariat has interviewed 12,000 applicants from the Northern region.

About 600 students from the Tamale metropolis applied for scholarships this yearr.

The Registrar of Ghana’s Scholarships Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang, told journalists in Tamale that government has budgeted Ghc 80 million to be disbursed to qualified applicants.

“This is the third face of the scholarship secretariat local decentralization introduced by President Akufo Addo and an amount of GH 80 million will be used to support the qualified students.”

He noted that qualified applicants from all local tertiary institutions in the region went through online application and attitude test before they were shortlisted for the interview.

The registrar indicated that MMDCEs, traditional leaders, representative from GES , seating Mps and two other members from the scholarship secretariat are among the panelist interviewing the applicants.

“The applicants are scored in four areas namely comprehension, current affairs , attitude test and class of applicant .”

Mr. Agyemang said panelist will score the applicants on a system during the interview which transfers the total scores automatically to the National data base in Accra.

“This is to ensure that there's transparency and accessibility to education and to ensure that more people get access to tertiary education .”

He revealed that the process is performed simultaneously in the 260 MMDAs across the country.

In all about, 75,000 applicants were selected across the country to go through the interview process.

---Daily Guide