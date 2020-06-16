NIA/Ghana Cards Distribution Exercise Underway In Wenchi

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has begun a mass cards distribution exercise in the Wenchi Municipality to citizens who registered during the last mass registration exercise.

The nationwide exercise is to offer an opportunity to citizens of the country who registered but for one reason or the other could not get the instant card at the time of registration.

The One Week distribution exercise began in the Wenchi Municipality on Thursday 11th June 2020 and expected to end on Friday 19th June 2020, barring any last-minute changes or hitches.

The exercise has two Phases which began with 16 Centres under the Phase I where some of the Distribution Teams spend days at the first Centre and move afterwards to the next Centre assigned to them under Phase II until all the 29 NIA Centres in the Municipality are covered.

All the COVID-19 Safety Protocols including the use of nose masks are being adhered to.

Below is the list of NIA Centres for the distribution exercise.

From Thu 11th to Fri 19th June 2020.

1. Church of Pentecost- Akonkontiwa

2. Traditional council - Ahenfie

3. ASWAQ lslamic JHS - Kokroko

then moves to

Massalachi

4. Presby JHS - Boadan

5. Old station - Kejetia

then moves to

Anglican JHS

6. Akrobi RC church

7. Subinso no1 LA Primary

then moves to

Subinso no 2 Market

8. Branam LA Primary Sch

then moves to

Akete LA Primary Sch

9. Amponsakrom LA Primary Sch

then moves to

Awisa LA Primary Sch

10. Pramaso Meth Primary Sch

11. Botenso LA Primary Sch

then moves to

Asampu

12. Krotia LA Primary Sch

then moves to

Dadease Meth Prim Sch

13. Nkonsia Presby Church

then moves to

Koase SHS

14. Yoyoano Meth Church

then moves

Droboso Meth Prim Sch

15. Tromeso LA JHS

then moves to

Agubie Roman Church

16. Buoku Meth Primary Sch

then moves to

Mallam Ayigbe

Government Public Relations organisation the Information Services Department (ISD) in collaboration with the Radio Stations has begun public education on the distribution exercise for all registered citizens to visit the Centres for their Ghana cards.