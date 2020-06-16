GEODRILL Part Of Keeping Things Moving At The Orthopedic Training Center

Listen to article

Geodrill, a leading exploration drilling company established in Ghana, has helped put the roof back over the heads of Cerebral Palsy patients at the Orthopedic Training Center (OTC) in Nsawam. A strong storm back in April had caused a large palm tree to fall on the roof, crushing it.



Sister Elizabeth Newman, Director for the non-profit organization that helps handicapped in Ghana, mainly children, to gain independent and productive lives was dismayed to find that the entire roof and supporting beams needed to be replaced due to significant termite damage. Luckily due to COVID 19 there were no patients present and no one was harmed.

According to the OTC's 2019 Annual report the Cerebral Palsy center had increased from four to seven children receiving ongoing specialized physiotherapy treatments. Although an opportune time to carry out the repairs, the cost was significantly prohibitive. Having an ongoing relationship with Geodrill helped to quickly mobilize funds, along with other generous donors who stepped up to ensure the OTC's important treatment wouldn't face any further delays. Upon Geodrill's donation an additional wheelchair was made up for a benefactor who was in need, and OTC was able to fit the chair to measure, equipping Ms Afriyie with her new wheels.

Promoting equality and diversity at Geodrill Ghana is a core value of the Accra based company. As well this extends to the organisations the company supports. “ The dedication of the staff and volunteers at the OTC and the outcomes they achieve are truly inspirational to us. Drilling is a physical line of work, so we don't take the gift of movement for granted.” Managing Director, David Harper explains. “Its an honour to have watched them over the years to give many people mobility and help build better lives”

Geodrill serves some of Africa's most responsible gold mines and believes in going above and beyond standard charitable donations by establishing long-term support to a variety of organisations in Ghana and around the world. The OTC currently has 68 full time staff and helps people mainly birth deformities that lead to loss of limbs or movement by providing prosthesis and physiotherapy. Further information or donations can be found online at www.otcghana.org.