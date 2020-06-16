Law Students Demand Withdrawal Of Entrance Exams Advert

The National Association of Law Students has called for the total withdrawal of an advert for the Ghana School of Law entrance examinations.

The association feels the advert in the June 11, 2020 edition of the Daily Graphic by the Independent Examination Committee (IEC) of the General Legal Council (GLC) lacks critical details and is in need of an amendment.

The association noted that, unlike previous years, like in “2018 and 2019 where 65 and 53 days notice was given, the 2020 advert, Paragraph B, has no date at all.”

In a statement, the association, for example, noted that the advert does not indicate a date. The association, thus called for its “withdrawal and amendment to disclose an ascertained date, time and venue” before it is re-published.

“Sufficient notice, including date and venue, is a right, and not a privilege. It is a reasonable expectation and fair to persons desiring to sit the exams,” it stressed.

The students say a minimum of 50 days notice is also “the reasonably established practice hitherto, which projected points to August 2020.”

The association remains distrustful of the IEC and “finds the advertised aberration a cause for worry and is unable to accept same.”

It insists that the lack of sufficient notice means the advert “is defective and/or allows capriciousness, which GLC must guard against if it is committed to doing substantial justice.”

Need for admissions criteria

As part of its call for transparency, the association called on the GLC to declare the number of students it expects to admit “and the criteria used for the determination/estimation and this should be the norm for subsequent years.”

“Regulation 1 of LI2355, discretional in totality, reasonably indicates, as NALS expects, that the admission process is for GLC, firstly, to determine and announce publicly the number to be admitted in each academic year, secondly, to allocate quotas to all law faculties, together with, thirdly, conduct the entrance exam for the admission. GLC is to exercise all three discretions together or none at all,” the association outlined.

The students also called on the GLC to include its pass mark in the notice, “to end or avoid any randomness with the pass mark.”

It noted that the GLC could “later come out to announce 60 percent as the pass-mark in order to avoid admitting students.”

---citinewsroom