New Register: Stop The Bombastic Threats And Let Our Sister Jean Mensa Be — GaDangmes Cry Out

A group calling itself Gadangmes have registered their displeasure over what they described as bombastic threats and vile propaganda to frustrate the work of the EC boss, Jean Mensa regarding the compilation of a new voters' register.

The group stated: "As GaDangmes with the interest of our sister and daughter at heart, we feel concerned and alarmed that an important national debate such as this has been turned into a crass and a vile campaign with unnecessary threats being issued against the person of the EC, Madam Jean Naa Adukwei Mensa.

"This situation does not augur well for the best interest of governance and the democratic culture we are seeking to build in Ghana, our motherland. We therefore urge all to desist from these vitriolic attacks with immediate effect.

"In that regard, the GaDangmes have resolved to the defence of their own and to extend a word of caution to the trouble makers of our land, that they should be very wary about tarnishing the dignity and integrity of Naa Adukwei Mensa. GaDangmes will not sit aloof and watch these enemies of peace continue to attack her personality."

According to the GaDangmes group, they recently witnessed the bombastic threats issued against her life by one Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei. "It is reassuring to note that the Ghana Police Service has swiftly dealt with that matter, and they are confident that the cause of justice will prevail."

The group continued, "We wish to state categorically that GaDangmes will not countenance or tolerate such irresponsible threats and the defamation of character projected on the EC."

The New Patriotic Party GaDangme Global Support, comprising of all GADANGME home and in the diaspora assured that they are strongly behind the EC at all times and that she should carry out her work in peace and with no fear. "Although this is a matter of National interest, it is right that GaDangmes have shown this level of support to the EC, as it is mandated to handle this delicate exercise to elect the First Man of the Land".

The group emphasised, "Let us all desist from violent and go through the right protocols and procedures to get our grievances heard. We all have a role to play for justice and the rule of law to prevail in our country. God bless our homeland Ghana and may we continue to be the beacon of Democracy in Africa and across the globe."