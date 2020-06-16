KNUST Sets Up Treatment And Isolation Centre

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has set up a treatment and isolation centre to help respond swiftly to COVID-19 cases as it reopened for final year students on June 15.

This is to enhance safety on the campus in line with the government's partial lifting of the ban on academic activities in the tertiary institutions.

Dr. Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said about 1,500 final year students of the University were expected back on campus for completion of the second semester.

They included mostly sixth year clinical students of the Schools of Medicine and Dentistry (SMD), as well as Veterinary Medicine, sixth year Doctor of Pharmacy students and final year students pursuing Midwifery and Medical Diagnostics degree programmes.

He hinted that the authorities had made it mandatory for all students to also be screened every morning before attending lectures, adding that they would also be furnished with free nose masks.

The GNA gathered that in readiness for the re-opening of the campus, the University authorities had fumigated all the halls of residence and lecture theatres for the wellbeing of the students.

Dr. Bekoe indicated that the existing arrangements for on-line teaching and assessment for continuing and final year students as agreed at a recent stakeholders' meeting was also in force.

This is against the backdrop of the fact that more than eighty per cent of assignments and project work which would be used as assessment for the end of second semester examinations, had already been completed and submitted for marking.

A statement issued recently by the University, signed by Mrs. Margaret Dzisi, Deputy Registrar in-charge of Academic Affairs, relating to the completion of the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic year, indicated that all on-line assignments and assessments should be completed by June 30.

It said students who had difficulty in accessing the on-line facilities would have the option to relocate to the University's campus from June 15 to 30.

It noted that the KNUST COVID-19 Team would ensure that students who reported on campus would on arrival be examined and taken through the safety protocols as approved by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, a visit to the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) by the GNA saw a fewer number of students reporting on campus on Monday, June 15.

The authorities, speaking to the GNA, said a greater number of the final year students would be reporting later, adding that the University had put in place all the COVID-19 preventive protocols for the safety of the arriving students.

The University had made available Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, liquid soap and thermometer guns to achieve its objectives, while its clinic had also been provided with the necessary personal protective equipment to help the staff deal with any COVID-19 cases.

---GNA