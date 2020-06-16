COVID-19: UG Appeals To Students To Keep Visitors Out

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Academic and Students Affairs, University of Ghana, has appealed to students of the institution to keep visitors out of campus, as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

She said the institution has put in various arrangements to ensure the safety of students while they were on campus.

Prof Amfo made the appeal on Monday, when she toured the University as part of activities marking the reopening of the institution for its final year students.

The re-opening is in line with the Presidential Directive that all tertiary institutions in the country should resume from June 15, as part of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor, who was accompanied by the Registrar, Mrs Mercy Haizel-Ashia, visited the Akuafo Hall, the Balme Library and the University of Ghana Business School.

The delegation was received at the Akuafo Hall jointly by Dr Gladys Nyarko Ansah, Hall Tutor and Dr Clement Appah, Hall Master, Akuafo Hall.

Prof Perpetua Dadzie, University of Ghana Librarian, conducted the delegation around the Balme Library.

Prof Amfo also appealed to the students to follow the University's directives as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said some of the directives for containing the disease might seem to be a bit harsh but they were for the good of the students; citing in particular the one banning students from receiving visitors.

"They (students) are here for a short while to complete their exams and so, they should comply with the directives. Keep the visitors out, so that they are all safe."

She said once the University took delivery of the personal protective equipment (PPE) promised by the government, they would be distributed to the students.

Prof Dadzie said the Library was practicising social distancing, hand washing with liquid soap and the use of sanitisers as part of measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Appah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said to contain the COVID-19, the University Management has ensured that veronica buckets filled with water for washing of hands with soap and hand sanitisers were placed at all entry points of halls of residence, departments, faculties and colleges.

He said all their lectures and examinations were been conducted online.

In another development, the Ghana News Agency paid a similar visit to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Mr Rami Baitie, Director, Corporate Affairs and Institutional Advancement, GIMPA, said in line with the Presidential Directive, the Institute has formally reopened for the final year students.

He, however, noted that their examinations, which was being conducted online, started about two weeks ago and that it would be brought to a close by the end of the month.

