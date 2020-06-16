UEW Winneba Campuses Welcomes Final Year Students With Strict Adherence To Safety Protocols

Listen to article

The arrival of Students of the University of Education Winneba (UEW), Winneba Campus was not encouraging when Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the three campus (Central, South and North) in Winneba.

About 50 students had reported, as per survey conducted at the campuses as at 1100hrs on Monday.

However, information gathered from the Academic Affairs of the University indicated that final year students of the four campuses of UEW in the country were expected to report at their various campuses to continue with academic work and writing of their final examination.

A total of 9,675 final years students are expected to report at the four Campuses (Winneba 5,403, Ajumako 622, Mampong 934 and Kumasi 2,716).

At the main entrance of the various campuses in Winneba, security personnel checked the temperature of all people entering the premises of the University, amidst ensuring that the other safety protocols were adhered to, before being allowed entry.

Speaking to some of the students who had arrived on the Winneba campus, they expressed delight that they will be finishing their examination soon and assured that they will strictly adhere to the protocols to enable them to return to home safely.

---GNA