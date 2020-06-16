Accra REGSEC Meets Over Mandatory Face Mask Wearing

Listen to article

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council is meeting today, Tuesday, to draw up modalities for the implementation of the mandatory wearing of face mask directive.

This comes after the President, Nana Akufo-Addo in his 11th televised address announced that the wearing of face masks is now compulsory and will be enforced, warning that leaving one's home without wearing them is an offence.

“With the doctors and scientists telling us that the virus is transmitted from human contact, through talking, singing, coughing and sneezing, which results in sending droplets of the virus from one person to another, residents of these four regions, and, indeed, all Ghanaians, must remember that the wearing of masks is now mandatory. Leaving our homes without a face mask or face covering on is an offence. The Police have been instructed to enforce this directive, which is the subject of an Executive Instrument,” the President said.

The development follows the fast-rising of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Accra continues to lead by far in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

Out of the 11,964 confirmed cases as at 0600 hours on June 16, 2020, the Greater Accra region has with 7,138 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 2,205 before the Western Region’s 976 cases and then Central Region’s 652.

Last month, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and the Ministry of Health began enforcement of 'a no mask no entry' directive as a way to stop the spread of the virus.

Security personnel were deployed to ensure enforcement of the directive.

Most passengers and pedestrians without face masks were asked to get one immediately or were ordered to returned and not allowed into the Central Business District.

---citinewsroom