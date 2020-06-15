Sampa Chief Calls For A New Voters’ Register

The Acting President of the Sampa Traditional Council in the Bono Region, Nana Kwadwo Massa has backed the Electoral Commission's decision to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the December elections.

Nana Kwadwo Massa noted that the current voter register is not suitable adding that if a new one is compiled it would go a long way to make the coming elections credible.

Nana Kwadwo Massa made the call when the executives of the NPP in the Bono Region led by its Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye paid a courtesy call on him.

Nana Kwadwo Massa was of the view that the current voters’ register is over-bloated.

He admonished all stakeholders to support the Electoral Commission in compiling the new register.

Kwame Baffoe Abronye noted that the tour was to diffuse the propaganda and lies being peddled in the region by the General Secretary of the opposition NDC John Asiedu Nketiah over the compilation of the new voters’ register.

“The main opposition party is on a destructive mission to demonise the current Electoral Commission and cause instability in the country and the position of the NDC that a compilation of a new register would be a recipe for chaos is completely absurd,” Kwame Baffoe noted.

The Electoral Commission (EC) is scheduled to begin the compilation of the new register on 30th June, 2020.

Source: firstnewsroom.com